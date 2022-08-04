Plattsburgh Beach accessibility enhanced with Rotary donation

A local service organization has donated two beach wheelchairs to the city of Plattsburgh.

The Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary began fundraising to obtain the special wheelchairs in July 2021.

They were purchased in the spring but only one has arrived due to supply chain delays.

One of the chairs is a traditional design with large tires while the second is all-terrain.

As part of the rollout the city and Rotary are looking for volunteers to test the chairs and determine what support will be needed such as accessibility mats.