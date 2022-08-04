© 2022
Plattsburgh Beach accessibility enhanced with Rotary donation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
Beach wheelchair
Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary
/
Plattsburgh Mayor's office
Accessible beach chair donated by Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary to the city of Plattsburgh

A local service organization has donated two beach wheelchairs to the city of Plattsburgh.

The Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary began fundraising to obtain the special wheelchairs in July 2021.

They were purchased in the spring but only one has arrived due to supply chain delays.

One of the chairs is a traditional design with large tires while the second is all-terrain.

As part of the rollout the city and Rotary are looking for volunteers to test the chairs and determine what support will be needed such as accessibility mats.

