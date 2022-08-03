Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms

The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry.

A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with David O’Brien, President and CEO of the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association.