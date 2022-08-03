© 2022
News
All Things Considered

Bomb threat at UVM determined not credible

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT
Larner College of Medicine building at UVM
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Larner College of Medicine building at UVM

The University of Vermont says a bomb threat was made against the campus Wednesday afternoon.

School officials issued a campus advisory that UVM Police had received an anonymous bomb threat targeting the Larner College of Medicine.

Police investigated and found the threat not credible and that there was no threat to the public.

College officials say the call was consistent with bomb threats received by other colleges and universities across the country this summer.

University of Vermont UVM bomb threat
Pat Bradley
