SportsReport: Yankees top Royals; Red Sox best Guardians

Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before House committee

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder testified for more than 10 hours Thursday before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team's history of workplace misconduct. Snyder gave a deposition to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform conducted virtually and in private. Snyder is in Israel and agreed to testify voluntarily rather than under the terms of a subpoena. The committee has the discretion to decide what, if any, information it releases from Snyder's deposition. A transcript is expected to be available rather than any type of video.

Judge's 3rd walk-off HR of year lifts Yanks over Royals 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his third walk-off homer this year, his major league-leading 39th home run of the season, to lift the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 1-0. New York was held to one hit before Judge drove a first-pitch fastball from Scott Barlow into the Kansas City bullpen with one out in the ninth, a 431-foot drive that gave the Yankees their 12th walk-off win this season. Judge joined Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees with three walk-off home runs in one season. Tommy Henrich had two in 1949 plus another in the World Series opener.

Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates 'gold rush' for players

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says the Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit has created a “gold rush” for players. Trump played a round Thursday on his home course at Trump National Bedminster. This one was the LIV Golf Invitational pro-am. He played with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau. Trump says what the Saudi-backed league is doing is good for golf because it gives players an alternative. It's been a disruptor for more than the PGA Tour. Now the Ryder Cup is involved. Henrik Stenson signed with LIV and was stripped of his captaincy for Europe. Reports indicated Luke Donald will be replacing him.

Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Cameron Champ, Lee Hodges and Matt Wallace were two shots back. Si Woo Kim and Kurt Kitayama, both ranked among the top 70 in the world, were in the pack at 67 at Detroit Golf Club. The leaderboard was filled with players who took advantage of favorable scoring conditions with morning tee times. In the afternoon, the wind picked up and the scores did as well. Finau rallied from a five-shot deficit with 11 holes left to win the 3M Open by three shots Sunday in Minnesota.

Women's soccer energizes England in a league of their own

LONDON (AP) — Thirteen-year-old Izzy Short struggles to pick her favorite England player as she anticipates the team’s appearance in Sunday’s final of the European soccer championships. There’s forward Ellen White, defender Lucy Bronze, midfielder Georgia Stanway, captain Leah Williamson. The whole team basically. The high school player says she looks up to them and how positive they are. The march to the final against Germany has energized people throughout England, with the team’s pinpoint passing and flashy goals attracting record crowds, burgeoning TV ratings and adoring news coverage. The team has been a welcome distraction from the political turmoil and cost-of-living crisis that dominate the headlines when they aren’t playing.

Jackson says there could be 'cutoff' point for negotiations

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations are lingering into training camp, and the Baltimore quarterback says at a certain point, it could be time to put those talks aside. Jackson says there will probably be a cutoff point for negotiations. That's not a huge shock. Contract talks during the season can be distracting. So it appears if the Ravens don’t reach a long-term deal with him soon, this saga could stretch into next offseason. This season is Jackson’s fifth-year option.

Cardinals remove Kyler Murray's independent-study addendum

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have removed an addendum to quarterback Kyler Murray’s $230.5 million, five-year contract that mandated at least four hours of “independent study” during game weeks. In a statement Thursday, the team said: “After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in his contract.” Earlier in the day, Murray declared that there have been no “shortcuts” to success during his football career, no matter what provisions the Cardinals included in his new contract.

AP sources: Seahawks expected to sign Metcalf to extension

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign DK Metcalf to a three-year contract extension worth up to $72 million and $58 million guaranteed. Metcalf is the latest in a string of top pass catchers to get locked up with new deals this offseason. Metcalf was entering the final year of his rookie contract after being a second-round pick by Seattle in 2019 and getting him signed was a priority for the Seahawks this offseason. Metcalf had watched during the first two days of Seattle’s training camp while the details of the extension were finalized.

LEADING OFF: Verlander goes for 14, Alcantara vs Mets again

Houston ace Justin Verlander, who leads the major leagues in wins, takes a 13-3 record and 1.86 ERA into his start Friday against visiting Seattle. The 39-year-old right-hander, in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, is 5-0 with a 0.79 ERA in his last five outings, striking out 36 and walking six in 34 innings. Robbie Ray, last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner, pitches for the Mariners after getting hit hard Sunday as the Astros completed a three-game sweep in Seattle. Elsewhere, slugger Pete Alonso and the first-place Mets are in Miami to face Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara for the fourth time since June 19. The All-Star righty is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA over 22 innings in the previous three matchups.

Castano hit on head by 104 mph liner in Marlins' 7-6 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Daniel Castano was hit on the forehead by a 104 mph line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano in the first inning of the Miami Marlins’ 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The 27-year-old left-hander fell to the field on his knees and held a hand to his head as catcher Jacob Stallings, manager Don Mattingly and athletic trainers went to the mound to check on him. Castano did not appear to lose consciousness and left the field under his own power. The Marlins said Castano showed mild concussion symptoms and was bruised.