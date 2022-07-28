Police investigating Tupper Lake homicide
New York State Police are investigating a homicide in an Adirondack village.
At about 1 Thursday afternoon Tupper Lake Police and New York State Police responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue. They say one individual was found dead and a possible suspect was arrested.
Police have not identified either individual but say further information on what they are calling a homicide will be released when it becomes available and there is no threat to the general public.