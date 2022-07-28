© 2022
News
All Things Considered

Police investigating Tupper Lake homicide

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 28, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT

New York State Police are investigating a homicide in an Adirondack village.

At about 1 Thursday afternoon Tupper Lake Police and New York State Police responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue. They say one individual was found dead and a possible suspect was arrested.

Police have not identified either individual but say further information on what they are calling a homicide will be released when it becomes available and there is no threat to the general public.

