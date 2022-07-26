Air pollution kills nearly 3,000 people a year in Massachusetts, study finds

Air pollution is responsible for almost 5 percent of deaths in Massachusetts each year, according to a new study.

Researchers at Boston College analyzed data and estimated that there were 2,780 deaths a year from causes such as lung cancer, heart disease, and stroke that manifest as a result of breathing invisible airborne particles.

Boston College Professor of Biology Dr. Philip Landrigan is the lead author of the study. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

The study can be found here: https://www.bc.edu/bc-web/centers/schiller-institute/sites/masscleanair.html