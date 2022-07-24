Why Suicide Six Ski Area is now Saskadena Six

If you’re thinking about taking a ski trip to the Suicide Six resort in South Pomfret, Vermont, you’ll have to look for a new sign this winter.

The Woodstock Inn and Resort announced this month the resort will now be known as the Saskadena Six Ski Area, in a nod to both cultural sensitivity and the Abenaki people’s roots. Saskadena means “standing mountain” in the indigenous language. For more, WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley spoke with Woodstock Inn and Resort President Courtney Lowe.

