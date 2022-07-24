© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Why Suicide Six Ski Area is now Saskadena Six

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
A man skis at then-Suicide Six resort in Vermont
Suicide Six Ski Area
/
Suicide Six Ski Area
A man skis at then-Suicide Six resort in Vermont

If you’re thinking about taking a ski trip to the Suicide Six resort in South Pomfret, Vermont, you’ll have to look for a new sign this winter.

The Woodstock Inn and Resort announced this month the resort will now be known as the Saskadena Six Ski Area, in a nod to both cultural sensitivity and the Abenaki people’s roots. Saskadena means “standing mountain” in the indigenous language. For more, WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley spoke with Woodstock Inn and Resort President Courtney Lowe.

News
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More