News
Northeast Report

Springfield's CPA budget grows to $2.6 million for 2023

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 20, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
skyline of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The Community Preservation Act funds projects having to do with historic preservation, open space, recreation and housing with monies that come from a surcharge on property tax bills.

Rising real estate values mean more money for the program

The City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts has approved a $2.6 million budget for the Community Preservation Act for the 2023 fiscal year.

It is an increase of about $400,000 over the budget authorized this year for the program that funds projects for historic preservation, open space, recreation, and housing.

Monies for the CPA come from a surcharge on residential property tax bills.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Bob McCarroll, chairman of the Springfield Community Preservation Committee.

News Springfield CPA Advisory CommitteeSpringfield Community Preservation Act
