Springfield's CPA budget grows to $2.6 million for 2023

The City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts has approved a $2.6 million budget for the Community Preservation Act for the 2023 fiscal year.

It is an increase of about $400,000 over the budget authorized this year for the program that funds projects for historic preservation, open space, recreation, and housing.

Monies for the CPA come from a surcharge on residential property tax bills.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Bob McCarroll, chairman of the Springfield Community Preservation Committee.