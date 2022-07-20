Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about SUNY Schenectady Community College's development of a program centered around the creation and marketing of cannabis edibles. They also discuss Schenectady's plan to expand access to public Wi-Fi and launch a telehealth monitoring program and new information portal that aims to provide residents with updates on the coronavirus and local news using millions in CARES Act funding.