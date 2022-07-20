© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By David Guistina
Published July 20, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT
Miles Reed
Provided by Miles Reed
/

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about SUNY Schenectady Community College's development of a program centered around the creation and marketing of cannabis edibles. They also discuss Schenectady's plan to expand access to public Wi-Fi and launch a telehealth monitoring program and new information portal that aims to provide residents with updates on the coronavirus and local news using millions in CARES Act funding.

Tags

News Morning HeadlinesMiles Reed
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina