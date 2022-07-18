South Burlington lab fined for violating Vermont waste management rules

A South Burlington, Vermont testing lab has been fined by state officials for hazardous material, air, and waste violations.

TestAmerica Laboratories, Inc., dba Eurofins TestAmerica, was fined over $12-thousand after a routine inspection by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation found the handling of solvent-laden laboratory filters violated the state’s Hazardous Waste Management Regulations and Solid Waste Management rules.

The inspection also found violations of the facility’s Air Pollution Control Permit.

TestAmerica has corrected the violations and agreed to the fine ordered by the Vermont Superior Court.