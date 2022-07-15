Police investigating homicide in Town of Plattsburgh

New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the Town of Plattsburgh.

On Thursday evening at about 5:45 State Police say they responded to reports of a deceased person inside a car in a parking lot off Plaza Boulevard in the Town of Plattsburgh.

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman says while this is a relatively safe area it’s not immune from such incidents.

“The details that have been coming out have been that law enforcement responded to a woman in a car," Cashman said. "They actively began the case and they were swiftly involved with it. They did acknowledge that it was a homicide and they communicated to the public very quickly that there was no immediate cause for concern for harm to the public.”

On Friday police identified the victim as 45-year-old Monique R. Yanulavich of Plattsburgh and said an autopsy would be conducted.

Supervisor Cashman, who has not been at the site, is praising law enforcement for their response and urging residents to let them complete the investigation.

“There’s no need for me to be there," he said. "In fact I would also encourage other individuals to give the State Police the space that they need to continue to conduct their investigation as things unfold. The thing that we can do as a community is if we see something we need to say something. I know that this investigation has asked that if people have any information specifically to reach out to law enforcement to share that information.”

State Police are asking anyone with information or who had recent contact with Yanulavich to contact them at 518-873-2750.

Cashman is extending his condolences to the family and friends of the victim and is urging community members to avoid spreading any rumors.

"Go to primary sources, information that is fact based particularly the State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, news agencies," Cashman said. Not to spread rumors. Too much of that is occurring in this particular case.”

In early June Melissa Myers was stabbed to death in her Boynton Avenue apartment in the city of Plattsburgh, the first homicide within the city limits in a decade. 44-year-old Vincent Abrams has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second degree murder in that case.

