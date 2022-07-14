© 2022
News
All Things Considered

Officials warn of drought conditions

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
July 2022 drought map
Brian Fuchs/National Drought Mitigation Center
/
U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Drought map released Thursday July 14, 2022

A moderate drought has been declared throughout New Hampshire, with more severe conditions along its southern border.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services reports moderate drought conditions in the state over the past two weeks with significant drought developing along the border with Massachusetts. The current dry conditions are due to a low snowpack over the winter and below average rainfall this spring. In addition over the past month the state received only 25 to 50 percent of its normal precipitation. New Hampshire officials are recommending implementation of outdoor water use restrictions.

All eight Connecticut counties are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions due to below normal precipitation. In Massachusetts, all but the westernmost area, Cape Cod and the islands region are under a Level 2-Signficant Drought declaration. The western region is at a mild drought level. The U.S. Drought Monitor says New York’s Capital Region and Vermont are abnormally dry.

