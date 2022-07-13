Springfield public libraries eliminate late fees

People who hold on to a library book past the return due date no longer need to be concerned about paying a late fee in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Joining a national trend, the Springfield City Library has removed all late fines on library materials.

The Springfield Library Commission voted in 2019 to eliminate late fees, but because of disruptions to the library’s operations during the pandemic, the change in policy was not implemented until this month.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield City Library Assistant Director Jean Canosa Albano.