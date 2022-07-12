© 2022
Gov. Baker proclaims July 10-16 as "Hurricane Preparedness Week"

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 12, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT
hurricane.jpg
Flickr
/
Hurricanes and tropical storms can cause flooding far from the coast.

An annual reminder of the hazards hurricanes and tropical storms pose to the region

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has proclaimed this week “Hurricane Preparedness Week.”

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is highlighting the risks of tropical storms and hurricanes and urging people to take steps now to prepare.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Chris Besse, MEMA’s Public Information Officer.

News Massachusetts Emergency Management Agencyhurricane season
