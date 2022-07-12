Gov. Baker proclaims July 10-16 as "Hurricane Preparedness Week"
An annual reminder of the hazards hurricanes and tropical storms pose to the region
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has proclaimed this week “Hurricane Preparedness Week.”
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is highlighting the risks of tropical storms and hurricanes and urging people to take steps now to prepare.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Chris Besse, MEMA’s Public Information Officer.