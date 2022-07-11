Vermont to test for mobile coverage gaps

Two Vermont agencies will work together this summer to identify mobile wireless coverage gaps along state roadways.

The Vermont Department of Public Service will work with the Agency of Transportation to conduct drive tests to identify areas that lack wireless service. Telecommunications and Connectivity Clay Purvis says they will test along all state maintained roads to see where service is actually available.

“We’re testing the download speed, the upload speed and we’re testing voice call availability as we drive down these roads.”

The agencies are asking residents to test on roads the state does not plan to survey