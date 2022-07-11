© 2022
Council President Lederman urges street light upgrade for Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
At-large City Councilor Jesse Lederman presides over the June 6, 2022 Springfield City Council meeting -- the first since he became president of the body following the resignation on June 1, 2022 of Marcus Williams.

Suggests using recent back taxes payment from Eversource to start the project

Dozens of cities and towns across Massachusetts have already converted their streetlights to LEDs.

Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman is renewing his call for the city to start the transition to more modern streetlight technology.

To pay for the conversion, Lederman is suggesting using some of the recent $41 million in back taxes paid by Eversource.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lederman.

