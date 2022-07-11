Council President Lederman urges street light upgrade for Springfield
Suggests using recent back taxes payment from Eversource to start the project
Dozens of cities and towns across Massachusetts have already converted their streetlights to LEDs.
Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman is renewing his call for the city to start the transition to more modern streetlight technology.
To pay for the conversion, Lederman is suggesting using some of the recent $41 million in back taxes paid by Eversource.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lederman.