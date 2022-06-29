© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gov. Hochul, LG Delgado projected to win New York Democratic Party primary; Rep. Zeldin takes four-way GOP race
News
Midday Magazine

Seven candidates make the ballot for Springfield's Ward 5 special election

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
vote_machine.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
A voter puts a ballot into a new voting machine in use for the first time in Springfield's municipal election 2021. The city spent almost $500,000 on upgrades to its election equipment.

Preliminary election is August 16, final on September 13

A large field of candidates is competing in the first ever special election to fill a vacant City Council seat in Springfield, Massachusetts.

With the deadline now passed to turn in nomination papers, the city’s elections office said seven candidates have qualified for the ballot for the Ward 5 City Council election.

The preliminary will be held on August 16th. The top two finishers move on to the final election on September 13th.

To assess the race, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.

Tags

News Springfield special electionMatt Szafranski
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill