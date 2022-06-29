Seven candidates make the ballot for Springfield's Ward 5 special election

A large field of candidates is competing in the first ever special election to fill a vacant City Council seat in Springfield, Massachusetts.

With the deadline now passed to turn in nomination papers, the city’s elections office said seven candidates have qualified for the ballot for the Ward 5 City Council election.

The preliminary will be held on August 16th. The top two finishers move on to the final election on September 13th.

To assess the race, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.