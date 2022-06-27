As gas prices climbed, ValleyBike saw ridership jump

Record-breaking gas prices are prompting people to turn from cars to alternate forms of transportation.

ValleyBike, the regional bicycle sharing system in western Massachusetts, saw the number of trips taken on its electric assist bikes almost double in May from April.

After launching four years ago with bicycle rental stations primarily in downtown locations or commercial areas, ValleyBike is now expanding out into residential neighborhoods making it possible for people to use the bikes for household errands.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Shannon Bliven, ValleyBike’s Director of Community Outreach.