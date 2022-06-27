© 2022

News
Midday Magazine

As gas prices climbed, ValleyBike saw ridership jump

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
Valleybike_kiosk.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Bicycles available for short-term rentals at a station in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Regional bicycle sharing network is increasing rental locations

Record-breaking gas prices are prompting people to turn from cars to alternate forms of transportation.

ValleyBike, the regional bicycle sharing system in western Massachusetts, saw the number of trips taken on its electric assist bikes almost double in May from April.

After launching four years ago with bicycle rental stations primarily in downtown locations or commercial areas, ValleyBike is now expanding out into residential neighborhoods making it possible for people to use the bikes for household errands.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Shannon Bliven, ValleyBike’s Director of Community Outreach.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
