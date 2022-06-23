Massachusetts State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz ends campaign for governor

Massachusetts State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz is ending her campaign for governor. The Democrat announced the move in a statement Thursday, saying she will remain on the ballot but will no longer actively campaign.

Attorney General Maura Healey has maintained a sizable lead in polls and fundraising ahead of the September 6 primary. Chang-Díaz says she will focus instead on electing what she calls a slate of down-ballot “Courage Democrats” in statehouse and district attorney races.

Chang-Díaz, from the Second Suffolk district, was first elected in 2008. Healey has the Democratic Party’s endorsement in the race to replace Republican Governor Charlie Baker, who is not seeking a third term.

In a statement, GOP candidate Geoff Diehl said:

"I would like to thank State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz for her candidacy for Governor and I wish her all the best. Her departure from the race makes this now a clear contest between my vision to make Massachusetts a better place to live and work, and the policies of Maura Healey which would drive more families and businesses to leave our state in search of better opportunities elsewhere. I look forward to a spirited campaign that provides contrast between these two different visions over the next several months."

In a statement, Healey said:

“I’m deeply grateful to Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz for her many years of service to Massachusetts and her inspired leadership during this campaign. The legacy of her campaign will live on through the young girls who finally saw themselves represented in a candidate for the highest office in the state. I look forward to continuing to partner with Senator Chang-Díaz to bring people together and make Massachusetts work for all of our families.”