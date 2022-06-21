© 2022
News
Northeast Report

State funds summer camp programs for Springfield Empowerment Zone children

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
South_End_Community_Center_exterior.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The South End Community center is one of 11 organizations that will operate summer camps for children in the Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership.

Two-year grant totals $3 million

Hundreds of children in Springfield, Massachusetts will have access to enriching opportunities during their time off from school this summer.

The Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership, a nonprofit that manages and operates the city’s middle schools and one high school, received a $3 million state grant to support after-school programs.

From that money, grants were made to 11 diverse Springfield-based organizations that will operate summer camps.

The announcement was made today at the South End Community Center. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Brunell, Co-executive Director of the Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership.

Springfield Empowerment Zone Springfield Public Schools
