State funds summer camp programs for Springfield Empowerment Zone children

Hundreds of children in Springfield, Massachusetts will have access to enriching opportunities during their time off from school this summer.

The Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership, a nonprofit that manages and operates the city’s middle schools and one high school, received a $3 million state grant to support after-school programs.

From that money, grants were made to 11 diverse Springfield-based organizations that will operate summer camps.

The announcement was made today at the South End Community Center. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Brunell, Co-executive Director of the Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership.