State funds summer camp programs for Springfield Empowerment Zone children
Two-year grant totals $3 million
Hundreds of children in Springfield, Massachusetts will have access to enriching opportunities during their time off from school this summer.
The Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership, a nonprofit that manages and operates the city’s middle schools and one high school, received a $3 million state grant to support after-school programs.
From that money, grants were made to 11 diverse Springfield-based organizations that will operate summer camps.
The announcement was made today at the South End Community Center. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Brunell, Co-executive Director of the Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership.