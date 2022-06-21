Law school plans name change

The Vermont Law School is changing its name.

The college in South Royalton announced on Tuesday that effective July 1st it will be known as the Vermont Law and Graduate School.

The school says the creation of the graduate school and resulting name change are part of a strategic plan that builds on its academic strengths and recognizes “the growing interest from students for cross-disciplinary approaches to social justice and...commitment to public interest law and policy.”

An anonymous donor has also pledged $8 million over three years – the school’s largest ever gift – to support the plan and the institution’s environmental programs.