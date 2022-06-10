Arrest made in Plattsburgh murder

A Champlain, New York man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman found dead in her Plattsburgh apartment last weekend.

Law enforcement officials said Friday that 44-year-old Vincent Abrams was arrested without incident at his Champlain home.

Provisional Police Chief Nathan York said Abrams was arrested after key evidence was located.

“We found a couple of knives," said York.

Abrams allegedly stabbed Melissa Myers multiple times in the neck and chest at her Boynton Avenue apartment in Plattsburgh early last Saturday morning.

Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said Abrams has been charged with Second Degree murder and was arraigned late Thursday night.

“The individuals that we’ve dealt with this whole week, the suspect, are all involved in the narcotics world," Wylie said. "There’s suspect that drugs were part of the motive.”

Abrams pleaded not guilty and is being held at the Clinton County Jail.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest noted this is the first homicide in the city in a decade.

