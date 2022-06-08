Open seats produce competition in elections for the Massachusetts legislature

With the passing of a deadline this week for candidates to turn in nomination papers to be on the ballot to run for Massachusetts House and Senate seats, election contests are coming into sharper focus.

More than half the current members of the legislature will face no challenger this year, according to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office.

Most contests are in districts where sitting legislators have decided to run for another office or retire. That is the case in greater Springfield where there are open races in one Senate district and for two House seats.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill discussed the contests with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.