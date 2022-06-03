Dakin Humane Society plans to open pet health center in Springfield
Dakin got a $250K grant to set up the clinic for dogs and cats
An animal welfare organization in western Massachusetts is planning to open a pet health center.
The Dakin Humane Society is going to operate a veterinary clinic for dogs and cats at its shelter in Springfield. It will provide nonemergency services including physicals, vaccinations, and routine surgeries.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Dr. Jack Muth, Dakin’s Public Medical and Education Director.