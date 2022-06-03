© 2022
Dakin Humane Society plans to open pet health center in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT
Dakin_sign.jpg
The pet health center will be located at Dakin Humane Society's Springfield location on Union Street.

Dakin got a $250K grant to set up the clinic for dogs and cats

An animal welfare organization in western Massachusetts is planning to open a pet health center.

The Dakin Humane Society is going to operate a veterinary clinic for dogs and cats at its shelter in Springfield. It will provide nonemergency services including physicals, vaccinations, and routine surgeries.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Dr. Jack Muth, Dakin’s Public Medical and Education Director.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
