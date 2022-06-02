© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Rediscovered WWII portrait returned to family

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published June 2, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT
Gary Weitz stands beside a WWII portrait of his late father, George Weitz.
1 of 3  — Portrait1.jpg
Gary Weitz stands beside a WWII portrait of his late father, George Weitz.
Lucas Willard
Gary Weitz points to a yearbook photo of his father
2 of 3  — Portrait2.jpg
Gary Weitz points to a yearbook photo of his father
Lucas Willard
A WWII portrait of George Weitz
3 of 3  — Portrait3.jpg
A WWII portrait of George Weitz
Photo by Lucas Willard

In May, a portrait of a late World War II soldier was returned to its family after it was unknowingly stored for decades in an upstate New York home.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard traveled to SUNY Cobleskill to learn more about the portrait.

NOTE: Following the meeting at SUNY Cobleskill (in May), Gary Weitz believes the second portrait found by Rob Nixon is also of his late father, George.

World War II
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
