Rediscovered WWII portrait returned to family

In May, a portrait of a late World War II soldier was returned to its family after it was unknowingly stored for decades in an upstate New York home.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard traveled to SUNY Cobleskill to learn more about the portrait.

NOTE: Following the meeting at SUNY Cobleskill (in May), Gary Weitz believes the second portrait found by Rob Nixon is also of his late father, George.