Troy city council passes resolution calling for gun reforms

The City of Troy is among localities calling on Congress to address gun violence after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

The city council unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday urging the Senate to pass legislation to require background checks for nearly all gun sales, including at gun shows and online.

The House passed the so-called Bipartisan Background Checks Act in March 2021.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden, a Democrat, said he hoped “meaningful progress” can be made on federal background checks, mandatory wait-times for gun sales, and red flag laws.

However, speaking to reporters in Latham Friday, New York Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko was doubtful the Senate would take action.

“I would hope the public sentiment is going to drive this, but you know, we’ve seen this over and over again,” said Tonko. “It’s nearly ten years since Newtown and now another bit of carnage in an elementary school. And you would think that would motivate legislators to do something to try and improve the situation.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed raising the age to legally purchase AR-15 rifles from 18 to 21. AR-15-style weapons were used in the Uvalde, Texas shooting and the mass shooting at a Buffalo Tops supermarket earlier this month.

New York’s 2013 SAFE Act requires the registration of certain semiautomatic weapons and bans the sale of weapons with several “military characteristics.”