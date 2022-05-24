Vermont Commissioner of Public Safety leaving for university position

Vermont’s Commissioner of Public Safety has stepped down to become the University of Vermont’s new safety chief.

Governor Phil Scott announced on Tuesday that Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling will leave his position on June 18th to take a senior role at the University of Vermont.

The college subsequently announced Schirling has been appointed its Chief Safety and Compliance Officer. In that role he will coordinate the college’s police services, emergency management and other safety and security systems.

Schirling has worked in the Scott administration since January 2017. He was served in the Burlington Police Department for 26 years and was its chief from 2008 until 2015.