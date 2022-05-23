© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rep. Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as N.Y, Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday
News
Northeast Report

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is back in public after battle with COVID

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 23, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
Domenic_Sarno_back_after_COVID.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno ( in the blue blazer wearing a face mask) makes his first public appearance after battling COVID-19. Sarno tested positive on May 13, 2022. He attended a dedication for a new Habitat For Humanity-built home on Bay Street in the McKnight neighborhood on May 23, 2022

Sarno isolated at home after testing positive for the virus on May 13th

The mayor of Springfield, Massachusetts, Domenic Sarno, made his first public appearance today since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 13th.

Sarno, who typically maintains a hectic seven-day-a-week schedule of public events, isolated at home for the last ten days.

He wore a face mask, even while outdoors this morning, as he participated in the dedication of a new house built by Habitat for Humanity in the city’s McKnight neighborhood. That project had started in 2019, but the construction was delayed because of the pandemic.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Sarno about his experience with COVID.

Tags

News Springfield Mayor Domenic SarnoSpringfield COVID-19
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill