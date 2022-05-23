Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is back in public after battle with COVID

The mayor of Springfield, Massachusetts, Domenic Sarno, made his first public appearance today since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 13th.

Sarno, who typically maintains a hectic seven-day-a-week schedule of public events, isolated at home for the last ten days.

He wore a face mask, even while outdoors this morning, as he participated in the dedication of a new house built by Habitat for Humanity in the city’s McKnight neighborhood. That project had started in 2019, but the construction was delayed because of the pandemic.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Sarno about his experience with COVID.