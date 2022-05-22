Diehl gets MassGOP nod for governor, Doughty secures spot on primary ballot

Former State Representative Geoff Diehl won the Massachusetts Republican Party’s nomination for governor at its convention in Springfield Saturday. Rival Chris Doughty, a businessman, won around 30% of the almost 1,200 votes cast by state delegates – enough appear on the September 6th primary ballot.

Diehl’s last bid for public office was his unsuccessful attempt to challenge Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren in 2018.

“Progressives fear us, because we have the courage to stand by our convictions, and to fight against their great reset of our country," said Diehl in his convention speech. "And they know, they know governors are the last line of defense. And that's why they considered me to be their worst nightmare. I have the courage to look them in the eye and say, no, Massachusetts should not be the testing ground for outrageous liberal experiments. This is our home, and you can count on me to defend it.”

Lieutenant Governor candidate Leah Cole Allen, Diehl’s running mate, also won the party’s nomination in her contest. Doughty’s running mate, Kate Campanale, passed the 15% vote threshold to appear on the primary ballot against Allen on September 6th.

The Massachusetts Democratic Party holds its convention in Worcester the weekend of June 3rd. The general election is November 8th.