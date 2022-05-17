© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to seek fourth term
News
All Things Considered

New bridge idea panned by Vermont governor

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
Lake Champlain
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
View of Lake Champlain from Plattsburgh, NY towards Grand Isle, VT

A group in northern New York wants a new bridge built between New York and Vermont. But Vermont’s governor is not enthusiastic about the idea.

A group called Bridge the Gap, frustrated by the time and cost of ferries to cross Lake Champlain, is mounting a nascent local campaign to assess the feasibility of building a bridge between Plattsburgh, New York and Grand Isle, Vermont. Asked about the effort during his weekly briefing, Republican Governor Phil Scott called it a want and not a need.

“I think we have higher priorities in the state but if New York wants to build a bridge between New York and Vermont they can have at it. And they can pay for it too.”

No studies are underway or currently planned.

Tags

News Bridge the Gap
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley