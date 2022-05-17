New bridge idea panned by Vermont governor

A group in northern New York wants a new bridge built between New York and Vermont. But Vermont’s governor is not enthusiastic about the idea.

A group called Bridge the Gap, frustrated by the time and cost of ferries to cross Lake Champlain, is mounting a nascent local campaign to assess the feasibility of building a bridge between Plattsburgh, New York and Grand Isle, Vermont. Asked about the effort during his weekly briefing, Republican Governor Phil Scott called it a want and not a need.

“I think we have higher priorities in the state but if New York wants to build a bridge between New York and Vermont they can have at it. And they can pay for it too.”

No studies are underway or currently planned.