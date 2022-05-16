© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Vermont's largest hospital loses water service for a short time

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
UVM Medical Center main entrance
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
UVM Medical Center main entrance (file)

The UVM Medical Center in Burlington was without water for a short time on Monday.

The loss of water pressure at the hospital lasted about an hour Monday morning.

WCAX television reports that the Burlington Public Works department was flushing two hydrants and also doing preconstruction work at nearby locations.

BPW is attempting to determine why the hospital lost water pressure to ensure no further problems occur when construction on University Place gears up later this month.

Tags

News UVM Medical CenterBurlington Public Works
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley