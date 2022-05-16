Vermont's largest hospital loses water service for a short time
The UVM Medical Center in Burlington was without water for a short time on Monday.
The loss of water pressure at the hospital lasted about an hour Monday morning.
WCAX television reports that the Burlington Public Works department was flushing two hydrants and also doing preconstruction work at nearby locations.
BPW is attempting to determine why the hospital lost water pressure to ensure no further problems occur when construction on University Place gears up later this month.