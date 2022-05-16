© 2022
State funds given to Springfield organization to mitigate impacts of incarceration on families

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT
Hampden County Sheriff Dept
The Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow, MA seen in an undated photo.

$400,000 awarded to Springfield WORKS

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development has given $400,000 to a Springfield community group to improve services to low-income families that have a family member who is, or was recently, incarcerated.

Springfield WORKS is partnering on the initiative with seven local organizations including Head Start, Springfield School Volunteers, Children’s Study Home, and Holyoke Community College.

The first part of the initiative is to research the impacts incarceration has on local families.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Anne Kandilis, director of Springfield WORKS.

Tags

News Springfield Worksincarceration
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
