State funds given to Springfield organization to mitigate impacts of incarceration on families

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development has given $400,000 to a Springfield community group to improve services to low-income families that have a family member who is, or was recently, incarcerated.

Springfield WORKS is partnering on the initiative with seven local organizations including Head Start, Springfield School Volunteers, Children’s Study Home, and Holyoke Community College.

The first part of the initiative is to research the impacts incarceration has on local families.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Anne Kandilis, director of Springfield WORKS.