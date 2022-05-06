© 2022
Vermont AG T.J. Donovan will not seek re-election
Bay State Bike Month, a rite of spring, returns to May

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 6, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT
Bicycling infrastructure has expanded in recent years in western Massachusetts as evidenced by this dedicated lane on a street in Springfield.

Events promote bicycling for fun, exercise, commuting

For the first time in two years, Bay State Bike Month is back in May.

Throughout the month, organizations and advocates put on events to promote bicycling for enjoyment and exercise, commuting to work or school, and taking short trips.

One of the local organizations supporting Bike Month is the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jeff McCollough, senior transportation planner at the Commission.

Walk Bike Springfieldbike sharePioneer Valley Planning Commission
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
