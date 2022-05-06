Bay State Bike Month, a rite of spring, returns to May
Events promote bicycling for fun, exercise, commuting
For the first time in two years, Bay State Bike Month is back in May.
Throughout the month, organizations and advocates put on events to promote bicycling for enjoyment and exercise, commuting to work or school, and taking short trips.
One of the local organizations supporting Bike Month is the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jeff McCollough, senior transportation planner at the Commission.