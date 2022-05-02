© 2022
Hubert Benitez joins American International College as its 12th president

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 2, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
Hubert Benitez, the 12th president of American International College

He's working on a blueprint for AIC's future as he sees higher education "at a crossroads"

American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts has welcomed a new president to campus.

Hubert Benitez was selected by the board of trustees to lead the 137-year-old small college.

Benitez is a dentist, who spent the last two decades as an administrator and academic in higher education. Before joining AIC, he was chief inclusion officer at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill sat down for an interview with Benetiz in his office.

The discussion includes the challenge facing small colleges and the issue of student loan debt. Tuition at AIC is $40,550.

News American International Collegehigher educationstudent loan debt
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
