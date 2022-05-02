Hubert Benitez joins American International College as its 12th president

American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts has welcomed a new president to campus.

Hubert Benitez was selected by the board of trustees to lead the 137-year-old small college.

Benitez is a dentist, who spent the last two decades as an administrator and academic in higher education. Before joining AIC, he was chief inclusion officer at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill sat down for an interview with Benetiz in his office.

The discussion includes the challenge facing small colleges and the issue of student loan debt. Tuition at AIC is $40,550.