Massachusetts awards $22.5 million to local food producers

A program introduced in Massachusetts in 2020 to combat food insecurity during the pandemic recently made more funds available to food producers across the state.

About thirty percent of the $22.5 million awarded from the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program is going to farms and food businesses in western Massachusetts.

It will be used to increase capacity to make more local food available more of the time to more people, said Phil Korman, executive director of Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Korman.