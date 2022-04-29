© 2022
Massachusetts awards $22.5 million to local food producers

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 29, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
farm produce
US Department of Agriculture
/
The goal of the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program is to assist farms, food pantries, and other organizations build what is needed to help meet the demands of people living with food insecurity.

Created during the pandemic, program aims to combat food insecurity

A program introduced in Massachusetts in 2020 to combat food insecurity during the pandemic recently made more funds available to food producers across the state.

About thirty percent of the $22.5 million awarded from the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program is going to farms and food businesses in western Massachusetts.

It will be used to increase capacity to make more local food available more of the time to more people, said Phil Korman, executive director of Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Korman.

food insecurityCommunity Involved in Sustaining Agriculture
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
