Springfield City Library acquires laptops to lend

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 25, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT
The Springfield City Library's Mason Square branch.

Paired with wi-fi hot spots, library patrons can now access internet at home

The Springfield City Library has taken another step to close the digital divide.

Laptops are now available to be borrowed for up to 14 days at all Springfield public library branches.

The city library used federal funds to purchase 100 Google Chromebooks. Borrowing a Chromebook and a wireless hotspot – that were put into circulation last year – makes internet access at home available to library patrons.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jean Canosa Albano, Assistant Director of the library.

