Springfield City Library acquires laptops to lend

The Springfield City Library has taken another step to close the digital divide.

Laptops are now available to be borrowed for up to 14 days at all Springfield public library branches.

The city library used federal funds to purchase 100 Google Chromebooks. Borrowing a Chromebook and a wireless hotspot – that were put into circulation last year – makes internet access at home available to library patrons.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jean Canosa Albano, Assistant Director of the library.