© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Capital Region native raises money for nurses' mental health after running Boston Marathon in scrubs

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published April 24, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT
Samantha Roecker at the finish line of the Boston Marathon
Photo provided to WAMC
/
Samantha Roecker at the finish line of the Boston Marathon

A Capital Region native has set a new record for running the Boston Marathon in scrubs.

Samantha Roecker, a 2009 graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Senior High School, ran the 26.2 mile race on Monday to raise awareness about the mental health of nurses and healthcare workers.

The RN who is studying to become a Family Nurse Practitioner at the University of Pennsylvania has raised more than $46,000 in her effort, and on Sunday, May 1st, her hometown alma matter will host its own event to benefit her cause.

Tags

News Boston Marathon
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More