Capital Region native raises money for nurses' mental health after running Boston Marathon in scrubs

A Capital Region native has set a new record for running the Boston Marathon in scrubs.

Samantha Roecker, a 2009 graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Senior High School, ran the 26.2 mile race on Monday to raise awareness about the mental health of nurses and healthcare workers.

The RN who is studying to become a Family Nurse Practitioner at the University of Pennsylvania has raised more than $46,000 in her effort, and on Sunday, May 1st, her hometown alma matter will host its own event to benefit her cause.