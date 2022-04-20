MVP partnering with three cities to bring nine fitness centers to Capital Region

Three Capital Region cities are announcing a new partnership to bring nine new outdoor fitness courts to the area.

Schenectady, Albany and Troy are partnering with MVP Health Care, SUNY Schenectady, the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and Albany County along with the National Fitness Campaign to build the nine new courts, which cost about $175,000 each.

The courts include pull-up bars and jump boxes, and places to do crunches and sit-ups.

Ellen Sax, MVP's vice president of community engagement, says the company is committed to enhancing the health and wellness of communities.

"What better way to reaffirm that commitment than here today with our community partners, pledging free, equitable access to fitness equipment that can change someone's health and wellness journey," Sax said.

Both colleges will each receive a court. Four courts will be located in Troy, one in Orchard Park in Schenectady, one in Albany’s south end and another along the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says a little bit of diet and exercise can make a big difference in your health.

"If you do some of those little things and diet, a little bit of exercise, you reduce your healthcare costs. You are healthier," the Democrat said. "The community is healthier."