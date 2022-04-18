© 2022
News

Williamstown select board taps Menicocci as permanent town manager

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published April 18, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT
A brick building with white columns sits under a blue sky
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

The select board of Williamstown, Massachusetts made its choice for the next permanent town manager.

Robert Menicocci, currently the director of the Santa Clara County Social Services Agency in California, will become Williamstown’s first permanent town manager since Jason Hoch’s resignation in early 2021. Select board member Jane Patton said his experience with diversity, equity, and inclusion work made him stand out from the field of candidates.

“I think Bob is really good for Williamstown right now," said Patton. "His overall demeanor, he just comes across as just quietly confident without being cocky.”

Williamstown is currently negotiating terms with Menicocci, a process Patton says she expects to go smoothly. Since Hoch’s departure, the town manager position has been filled by on an interim basis by Charles Blanchard.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
