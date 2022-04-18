Williamstown select board taps Menicocci as permanent town manager

Robert Menicocci, currently the director of the Santa Clara County Social Services Agency in California, will become Williamstown’s first permanent town manager since Jason Hoch’s resignation in early 2021. Select board member Jane Patton said his experience with diversity, equity, and inclusion work made him stand out from the field of candidates.

“I think Bob is really good for Williamstown right now," said Patton. "His overall demeanor, he just comes across as just quietly confident without being cocky.”

Williamstown is currently negotiating terms with Menicocci, a process Patton says she expects to go smoothly. Since Hoch’s departure, the town manager position has been filled by on an interim basis by Charles Blanchard.

