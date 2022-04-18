New electric buses servicing Rutland area

Rutland County, Vermont’s public transit system has two new electric buses in service.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and officials from Green Mountain Power announced Monday that Marble Valley Regional Transit District has replaced two diesel buses with new electric powered ones.

The two vehicles currently run between Rutland and Middlebury and a third route to Killington begins later this spring.

The governor’s office says removing the two diesel buses eliminates the use of 15,660 gallons of diesel fuel and has the emissions reduction equivalent of taking 46 gas powered cars off the road.

A grant of about $1.5 million from Vermont’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund helped fund the buses and electrification upgrades.