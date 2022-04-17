Fundraising campaign to support new community forest in Saratoga County

Work on expanding a multi-use trail network in Saratoga County’s Palmertown Range will hit a major milestone in 2022.

Later this year, 200-acres of wooded land in Wilton will be made accessible to the public with hiking and mountain biking trails.

Beginning on Earth Day, April 22nd, non-profit Saratoga PLAN will launch a fundraising campaign to help support the vision of the Palmertown Partners.

WAMC's Lucas Willard visited the so-called Graphite Range Community Forest, just minutes from downtown Saratoga Springs, on Friday. He was joined by Saratoga PLAN Executive Director Maria Trabka and landowner Ethan Winter for a tour of the property that boasts some unique features.