Fundraising campaign to support new community forest in Saratoga County
1 of 7 — graphite.jpg
Photos of the Graphite Range Community Forest in Saratoga County taken by WAMC's Lucas Willard
Work on expanding a multi-use trail network in Saratoga County’s Palmertown Range will hit a major milestone in 2022.
Later this year, 200-acres of wooded land in Wilton will be made accessible to the public with hiking and mountain biking trails.
Beginning on Earth Day, April 22nd, non-profit Saratoga PLAN will launch a fundraising campaign to help support the vision of the Palmertown Partners.
WAMC's Lucas Willard visited the so-called Graphite Range Community Forest, just minutes from downtown Saratoga Springs, on Friday. He was joined by Saratoga PLAN Executive Director Maria Trabka and landowner Ethan Winter for a tour of the property that boasts some unique features.