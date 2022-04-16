Virginia man accused of killing Albany County resident arrested

A Virginia man accused of killing an Albany County man this week has been arrested.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple announced the arrest of 40-year-old Jacob Klein on Saturday.

Klein is accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi of New Scotland. Rabadi was found dead at home with multiple stab wounds on Wednesday.

Klein was reportedly arrested by federal authorities at the Virgnia-Tennessee border Friday evening. Apple thanked the FBI’s Albany field office and Virginia State Police for their assistance in the investigation.