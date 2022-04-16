© 2022
Virginia man accused of killing Albany County resident arrested

Published April 16, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT
A photo of homicide suspect Jacob Klein shared by Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple on Twitter Saturday
A photo of homicide suspect Jacob Klein shared by Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple on Twitter Saturday

A Virginia man accused of killing an Albany County man this week has been arrested.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple announced the arrest of 40-year-old Jacob Klein on Saturday.

Klein is accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi of New Scotland. Rabadi was found dead at home with multiple stab wounds on Wednesday.

Klein was reportedly arrested by federal authorities at the Virgnia-Tennessee border Friday evening. Apple thanked the FBI’s Albany field office and Virginia State Police for their assistance in the investigation.

