DA Harrington says Estrella killing investigation could take as long as six months

On Sunday, the family of 22-year-old Miguel Estrella led an emotional march around downtown Pittsfield, demanding answers and justice from authorities. Estrella was shot to death by a yet unidentified city police officer.

In a statement Tuesday, Harrington says she’s moving to expedite the investigation, but warned it could take up to six months. The release echoed an interview WAMC conducted with the DA earlier this month.

“We will have written findings based on what we learned from all of the pieces of evidence, and this will be very transparent," Harrington told WAMC. "It will all be available to the community. We just need a little time so that we can do it and do it well and do it properly.”

Harrington, who is expected to seek a second four-year term this fall, says the State Police Detective Unit attached to her office has interviewed five civilians, five EMTs, and both officers at the scene of the killing so far.