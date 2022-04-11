© 2022
Food insecurity expected to rise as pandemic relief programs end

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 11, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT
A food donation is delivered to Open Pantry in Springfield in 2020.

Benefits such as child tax credit kept people from going hungry in 2021

Food pantries and soup kitchens in western Massachusetts are said to be bracing for an increase in demand.

Costs for such things as housing and gasoline have skyrocketed. At the same time, federal pandemic relief programs that put money into peoples’ pockets have ended, or will soon.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
