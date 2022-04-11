Food insecurity expected to rise as pandemic relief programs end
Benefits such as child tax credit kept people from going hungry in 2021
Food pantries and soup kitchens in western Massachusetts are said to be bracing for an increase in demand.
Costs for such things as housing and gasoline have skyrocketed. At the same time, federal pandemic relief programs that put money into peoples’ pockets have ended, or will soon.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.