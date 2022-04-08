Adoption fees waived this weekend by Massachusetts animal welfare groups on all small creatures

For the first time, a number of animal welfare groups across Massachusetts are banding together in an effort to get new homes for hundreds of small animals currently in shelters.

Five organizations, including the Dakin Humane Society in western Massachusetts, are holding events this weekend where adoption fees will be waived on rabbits, guinea pigs, parakeets, and other small animals.

One reason for the timing of the event is to bust what the organizations say is a “myth” that rabbit adoptions at Easter-time are a bad idea.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lee Chambers, the spokesperson at Dakin.