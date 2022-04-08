© 2022
Northeast Report

Adoption fees waived this weekend by Massachusetts animal welfare groups on all small creatures

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 8, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
Dakin Humane Society
The Dakin Humane Society in western Massachusetts is one of five animal welfare organizations in the state waving adoption fees on small animals ( anything not a dog or cat) on April 9 & 10.

Yes, it's okay to adopt a bunny for Easter, they say.

For the first time, a number of animal welfare groups across Massachusetts are banding together in an effort to get new homes for hundreds of small animals currently in shelters.

Five organizations, including the Dakin Humane Society in western Massachusetts, are holding events this weekend where adoption fees will be waived on rabbits, guinea pigs, parakeets, and other small animals.

One reason for the timing of the event is to bust what the organizations say is a “myth” that rabbit adoptions at Easter-time are a bad idea.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lee Chambers, the spokesperson at Dakin.

News animal welfareDakin Humane Society
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
