UVM Medical Center operating rooms closed after water pipes burst

The University of Vermont Medical Center closed most of its operating rooms over the weekend after a water pipe burst.

Staff worked through the weekend after a water pipe burst Saturday night flooding most of the operating rooms at the Burlington hospital. Two of the OR’s continued to function for emergencies. The Central Vermont Medical Center and Porter Medical Center provided support.

Of the 22 operating rooms, 10 were back in service by Monday morning. Forty-nine scheduled elective surgeries on Monday were postponed and teams are reviewing elective surgeries as OR’s are brought back online. For the next week, the hospital says major vascular surgeries are being diverted to other hospitals.