New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand releases package of bills to lower prescription drug prices

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Cohoes Friday to promote her plan to lower prescription drug prices.

The Democrat joined Capital Region lawmakers to announce a package of bills that aim to reform Medicare, allow pharmacists to import affordable medicine from Canada and expand subsidies to seniors:

“Today, when you go to the pharmacy, you could be charged two or three times as much as people in other countries for the exact same medicine. Too many people get to the pharmacy counter and fear what the total will be.”

Democratic state Assemblyman John McDonald of the 108th district is a pharmacist who owns Marra’s Pharmacy. He says allowing medicine to be imported from Canada is a good idea:

“The ability to negotiate with these drug manufacturers and focus more on outcomes and actually giving people the opportunity to have a healthy life is critical.”