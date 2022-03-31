© 2022
WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 31, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray (file)

Vermont’s Lieutenant Governor has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a brief statement, Democratic Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray said she received the positive test Thursday morning and will be isolating and quarantining at home consistent with CDC guidelines. Gray is fully vaccinated and boosted.

Gray presides over the state Senate, which is holding in-person sessions at the Statehouse.

She is also a candidate for the state’s lone U.S. House seat.

