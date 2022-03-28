© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Workforce development tops Springfield Regional Chamber's legislative agenda

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT
massachusetts_state_house__boston__massachusetts_capitol.jpg
en.wikipedia.org
/
The Massachusetts legislature is entering the final few months of the two-year session that will formally close at the end of July.

Business association lobbies for modernization of unemployment insurance system

The largest business association in western Massachusetts has announced its priorities for the remaining few months of the legislative session on Beacon Hill.

The Springfield Regional Chamber is advocating for legislation that will help with workforce development and reduce business costs.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Chamber President Nancy Creed.

Tags

News Springfield Regional ChamberMassachusetts Legislature
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill