© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Vermont names 2022 Teacher of the Year

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 24, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT
School bus
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/

Vermont’s teacher of the year was named Wednesday.

Karen McCalla, a Library Media Specialist at the Mill River School District near Rutland, was cited for her use of educational technology to empower students.

The University of Vermont College of Education and Social Services, the Vermont Agency of Education and Vermont NEA presented awards to 70 teachers from 30 school districts and supervisory unions recognizing contributions and accomplishments the educators have made over the past year.

Tags

News Vermont Teacher Of The YearTeacher of the YearKaren McCalla
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley