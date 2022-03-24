Vermont names 2022 Teacher of the Year
Vermont’s teacher of the year was named Wednesday.
Karen McCalla, a Library Media Specialist at the Mill River School District near Rutland, was cited for her use of educational technology to empower students.
The University of Vermont College of Education and Social Services, the Vermont Agency of Education and Vermont NEA presented awards to 70 teachers from 30 school districts and supervisory unions recognizing contributions and accomplishments the educators have made over the past year.